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Phoenix PD headquarters temporarily closed due to water leak

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PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department headquarters is closed to the public due to a water leak that caused flooding in the building on Friday.

The building is located at 1st Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Officials say most operations are minimally impacted, the Public Records & Services Unit will be closed to the public.

Records can still be requested through the online portal.

The Public Works Department and Fire Department are working to repair the damage and restore the building to operational status.

There is no estimated time for when the headquarters will reopen.

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