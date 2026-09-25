Cavco CEO unveils manufactured home without steel chassis at National Mall showcase

Bill Boor, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Cavco Industries Inc., is in Washington, D.C., unveiling a new type of home at the 2026 Innovative Housing Showcase at the National Mall.
He is debuting the first manufactured home constructed without a permanent steel chassis frame, built to the codes of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This new product allows a manufactured home to be placed closer to the ground. It was designed to help address the nation's affordable housing crisis.
This new HUD code is a result of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act that Congress passed in July. Policymakers are getting a first glimpse of how these manufactured homes look when they're taken off the chassis, Boor said.
Read more of this story from the Business Journal.
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