Scottsdale City Council candidates debate water, development and short-term rentals ahead of early voting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Candidates competing for seats on the Scottsdale City Council faced off in the first of two debates with early voting starting next week.

Three candidates are vying for two seats.

The debate covered several key issues affecting the city, including water, tourism, short-term rentals and public safety.

Candidate Raoul Zubia, a lifelong Scottsdale resident, said water is the top concern among voters.

"I'm running to make sure we secure our water," he said.

We're all about Scottsdale — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Scottsdale News Facebook Group!

Zubia said he wants to bring change to City Hall.

"I want to get on council so we can get rid of the chaos, get rid of the commotion and turn back to the citizens."

Incumbent Barry Graham, who also grew up in Scottsdale, said water security is a high priority and pointed to his track record of protecting neighborhoods and his opposition to short-term rentals.

"Our water remains secure," he said. "But it remains in jeopardy if we keep giving it away to the big apartment developers."

Graham also addressed development in the city.

"I think it's stopping harmful over development, toxic development," he said.

Organizers invited the third candidate, Michelle Ugenti-Rita, to the debate but said she was unable to attend.

The evening was not entirely serious. Candidates fielded lighthearted questions, including their favorite animals. Zubia chose a Labrador retriever.

"I got two of them at home," he said.

Graham went a different direction.

"Probably zebras."

Candidates were also asked about their go-to karaoke songs. Zubia was reluctant.

"I don't sing. I don't do karaoke. I guess 'Celebrate.'"

Graham had a ready answer.

"Let's say 'Sweet Caroline.'"

The night ended without either candidate being asked to perform.

A second debate is scheduled for Oct. 19. Attendance requires advance registration through the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce.