Scottsdale city council candidates take sides on Flock license plate cameras

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — More cities in the Valley are cancelling their contracts with Flock license plate camera readers, and now the issue is heating up in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale City Council candidates are taking sides on what to do next.

Candidate Michelle Ugenti-Rita posted a statement on Facebook recently, saying she opposes the cameras.

Candidate and incumbent Solange Whitehead also posted her opinion on Facebook, saying the city expected strong privacy rules to protect residents and that Flock failed to meet those expectations.

Whitehead has already secured enough votes in the primary to keep her seat.

Candidate Raoul Zubia does not support how the cameras are currently used, but wants to work with police to establish clear policies if elected.

Candidate and incumbent Barry Graham said he is concerned about how the technology is abused in other places, but said he is not aware of any misuse of the cameras in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police declined an on-camera interview, but provided a written statement saying the technology has helped solve murders and find stolen vehicles.

The cameras led to the high-profile arrest of an accused serial attacker in 2024 — a suspect wanted for crimes in multiple states. He was arrested in a parking garage at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Then-Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther spoke about the case in February 2024.

"This gentleman was going to continue this string of violence, but he was going to do so there at Scottsdale Fashion Square."

The Scottsdale debate is part of a larger trend. Cities across Arizona and the country are rethinking their use of the cameras.

Privacy concerns over Flock license plate cameras are growing in Scottsdale, where the city spends more than $281,000 a year on 85 cameras.

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The debate comes as other Valley cities, including Surprise and Chandler, have recently canceled their Flock contracts. Tempe is keeping its cameras for now but has stopped automatically sharing data with other police departments.

Scottsdale resident Vincent Lau urged council members last year to add stronger privacy safeguards.

"The problem with Flock is that, you know, this A.I. stuff has come really, really fast and Congress doesn't act very fast. So I think this has created a huge gap in state laws and federal laws," Lau said.

He asked city leaders to take a closer look at how the system is being used.

"I call on the city council to please investigate the usage of Flock," he said.

No word yet on whether the current Scottsdale City Council will take up Flock as a topic of discussion.

Email Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman at anne.ryman@abc15.com or call her at 602-685-6345.