National & international chains set to open their ‘first Arizona’ storefront

PHOENIX — If you haven’t noticed… State 48’s business scene is growing! What does that mean to the Valley? Well… from entertainment, new eateries, and developments- there’s several companies that have confirmed to ABC15 that they’re in works of opening their ‘first Arizona’ storefront.

Take a look of what’s coming to your community.

RANDY'S DONUTS

The Phoenix location will have a drive-thru and limited seating inside in case you’d like to enjoy your doughnut on-site.

The Valley shop will be open daily, and hours of operation will start at 5 a.m. The closing time is still to be determined for the shop that will open at 5709 North 7th Street in Phoenix.

Brian Padilla “We're working on a doughnut, won't be quite as massive as the original location. The original location, so you know, that doughnut is over 30 feet in diameter! Our doughnut that we're working on right now is about 11 feet in diameter,” said Padilla to ABC15.

CAFFENIO

A representative of Caffenio confirmed to ABC15 that the company is expanding to the U.S. and will be opening their first location in Mesa.

Stewart + Reindersma Architecture Exterior rendering of the first U.S. Caffenio location.

A projected opening date has not been announced for the coffee shop that will be in the Fiesta District near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa!

BUC-EE'S

The city of Goodyear confirmed in a statement that the Texas favorite “has closed on the purchase of the land on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.”

According to the city of Goodyear, the center will have the following:



120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only.

An approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.

The Goodyear location will offer 200 full-time jobs to the area.

The Buc-ee’s travel center will be open 24 hours a day.

SALT AND STRAW

The popular Pacific Northwest (PNW) ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon, will open its first Arizona storefront in the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert. The location is said to open "this year," but no exact date has been announced.

Salt and Straw Salt and Straw, the popular Pacific Northwest (PNW) ice cream shop.

To date, the business has locations in Oregon, California, Washington, Florida, and Nevada.

BOJANGLES

The North Carolina-based chain that specializes in fried chicken, biscuits and tea - is officially bringing its southern flavor to Arizona! The company announced that they have signing of a multi-unit development agreement that will bring 20 new restaurants to Phoenix.

Bojangles Bojangles

ZAXBY'S

The popular restaurant that was founded in Georgia, is finally headed to Arizona! The chicken restaurant chain, also known for its sauces, is bringing its southern flair to The Vineyard Towne Center located in Queen Creek.

PEPPER LUNCH

This company prides itself in being a Japanese D-I-Y Teppanyaki restaurant.

“Pepper lunch is a Japanese hot plate, fast casual restaurant... you order at the counter or a kiosk and in three to five minutes, we bring you a sizzling hot plate of ingredients that are authentic to the Japanese cuisine called Pepper Rice… it's a 500 degree hot plate that you get to mix and mingle and sizzle your way,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of the North American division of Pepper Lunch, in an interview with ABC15.

Hot Palette America Pepper Lunch has more than 500 locations in 15 countries.

“10 units over the next five years” are in the works for the Valley, according to Hooper and two of the managing partners of the Pepper Lunch Arizona team.

MATTEL ADVENTURE PARK

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the park will open in 2024. Click here to read about the latest information on this entertainment venue that’s still under construction in Glendale.

Mattel Mattel plans to open its new theme park alongside the VAI Resort in Glendale in 2023.

* BUSINESSES THAT RECENTLY OPENED THEIR FIRST AZ LOCATION

BETTER BUZZ COFFEE

Why open the first location here? “We've been looking for a perfect spot in Phoenix for a very long time and we found a few but this just was the perfect spot for our first location. We're right here on East Glendale Avenue, close to the corner of Seventh Street and we have a couple more [locations] coming this year too. So…Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, we're all coming for you,” said Amanda Cameron, Vice President Marketing of Better Buzz Coffee to ABC15.

Address: 717 E. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix

ROUND1 & SPO-CHA

Japan-based entertainment concepts “ROUND1 Bowling & Arcade” and “Spo-Cha” have arrived in the Valley! These interactive and family friendly concepts are Arrowhead Towne Center’s newest tenant.

Click here to read more about this entertainment venue.

Address: Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

BOBBY’S BURGERS

To grab something off the menu at these eateries in the airport, you’ll need a ticket — a plane ticket that is — because the concourse is located post-security on the Eighth Concourse that’s occupied by Southwest Airlines.

ANDRETTI

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games - known for its “electric superkarts” and named after the Andretti racing family - opened its first Arizona location on February 28!

NINJA NATION

This Ninja Nation location is an indoor facility that gives guests an opportunity to partake in “ninja obstacle sports!"

