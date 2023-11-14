Ninja Nation sets grand opening date for its Glendale location

GLENDALE, AZ — Ninja Nation has officially set an opening date for its first Arizona location!

Ninja Nation Rendering of the Glendale location that's set to open this year.

The Glendale location was originally set to open in November, but it’ll now celebrate its grand opening on December 2. This Ninja Nation location is an indoor facility that gives guests an opportunity to partake in “ninja obstacle sports!"

“We have obstacles that are perfect for the average 8-year-old, we have obstacles that are great for adults, our goal is to have sort of 80% of the obstacles be great for kids sort of five through 15. And then we have 20%, the obstacles maybe for some more advanced ninjas, people who've maybe done the sport before, but they're all lower to the ground, the things you see on the show are pretty extreme, pretty crazy. And all is very fun. But this is sort of a more [brought] down-to-earth version of that,” said Lucas Clarke of Ninja Nation in an interview with ABC15 earlier this year. There will also be learning opportunities at the gym-like facility.

IF YOU GO



Address: 6750 W Deer Valley Rd., M-101.

Grand opening date: December 2.

The grand opening party will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - food trucks, music and a “full party atmosphere” is expected.

You can book your tickets here; each $10 ticket will give the guest a “2 hour access pass to the obstacle course and festivities.”

ICYMI: The company is set to open another facility in the Valley come next year, it’ll mark its expansion with a Scottsdale location.

