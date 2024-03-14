Caffenio, a popular coffee shop from Mexico, set to open its first U.S. location in Arizona

MESA, AZ — It's official... Caffenio is building its first U.S. location at the Fiesta District near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa!

Stewart + Reindersma Architecture posted on their Facebook page that their team “is proud to have completed the first Prototype store for Caffenio, [which is] making their debut into the US market from Mexico.”

A representative of Caffenio confirmed to ABC15 that the company is expanding to the U.S. and will be opening their first location in Mesa, Arizona.

A projected opening date has not been announced for the Mesa location. Caffenio now has a US Facebook page that shares the excitement of their arrival to the Valley.

WHAT IS CAFFENIO?

The beans used in Caffenio originate from Pluma Hidalgo, Oaxaca in Mexico.

The company is known for its flavors and authentic Mexican taste in its crafts and pastries. It also sells its coffee-making machines, a variety of cups, thermoses, and more.

Editors note: the lead image of the story features a Caffenio location in Mexico.