MAP: Events leading up to Super Bowl LVII across in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — The countdown is on to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale and there are lots of events taking place across the Valley.

Although we have yet to know what teams make it to the Big Game, the NFL & Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee have announced a lineup of events for the month leading up to February 12, 2023!

Check out the events planned in each city and when they will take place in the map below:

Tempe : FanDuel Party will take place at Tempe Beach Park. [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]. The event takes place on February 10, 2023.



Mesa: 5K-9 Fun Run will take place at Riverview Park. [Address: 2100 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

Mesa: Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will take place at the Mesa Center for the Arts. [Address: 1 E Main St.]



Scottsdale: The Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate [address: Main Street between Scottsdale and Brown] takes place from February 8 -12.



The Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate [address: Main Street between Scottsdale and Brown] takes place from February 8 -12. Phoenix: Super Bowl Fan Experience will take place at the Convention Center. [Address: 100 N 3rd St]

Phoenix : Super Bowl Fan Experience – Festival and Watch Party will happen at Margaret T. Hance Park. [Address: 67 W Culver St]



Phoenix: Taste of the NFL at the Chateau Luxe Event Venue. [Address: 1175 E Lone Cactus Dr]

Phoenix: Opening Night will take place at Footprint Center [address: 201 E Jefferson St] on February 6, 2023.

Phoenix: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

This is a three-day festival that's from February 9 - 11. The headlining artists for this event have not been announced, but updates will be posted here.

Glendale: Fox Sports Coverage Hub. This week-long coverage from this channel takes place on 'The Great Lawn' at State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr].



Here’s a breakdown of some of the events.

5K-9



This event takes place on January 7, 2023.

Participants are encouraged to bring their pets.

Registration dates for this event are yet to be announced.

Taste of the NFL



The event takes place on Saturday, February 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Peter O’Reilly, Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events from the NFL - this event features celebrity chefs from across the country, NFL legends and Hall of Famers will be present.

The proceeds of this event will go to GENYOUth's End Student Hunger Fund.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration



The event takes place on Wednesday, February 8, at 7:30 p.m.

“This is the 24th year [of] the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. An event that’s inspirational music, NFL players coming together, Gospel, R&B, contemporary music,” said O’Reilly.



Multi-day festival at Margaret T. Hance Park

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee says it will be an “immersive experience” with music, entertainment, local foods, and multicultural celebrations for the whole family.



COST: FREE

The hours of operation will be the following:



February 9 and 10 from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

February 11 starting at 10 a.m.

Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center

According to event officials, this experience is presented by Lowe's and kicks off on February 4 and 5 and then re-opens February 9-11.

COST: According to the NFL, tickets start at $20 and kids 12 and under can attend FREE every day. Tickets go on sale on December 17. More information will be released here.

