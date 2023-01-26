Cardi B, Offset and Nelly coming to Gila River Resorts & Casinos during Super Bowl week

CHANDLER — Get ready to PARTY! Gila River Resorts & Casinos star-studded lineup for Super Bowl weekend!

Cardi B, Offset, Nelly, and Rob Gronkowski are just some of the celebrities that will be out at some of the events in Chandler starting February 10!

The following events take place at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd] in Chandler.

PLANTERS brand Legends Party

The event will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis. A live performance by Nelly is set to happen.

When: Friday, February 10, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $250

THE PERFECT 10 PREMIERE SCREENING

According to event officials, it’ll be hosted by Boomer Esiason, legends Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, and Charles Woodson.

When: Saturday, February 11, at 3 p.m.

Cost: General Admission starts at $29 and VIP starts at $149.

2023 Hall of Fame Party

Stars to headline the event: Cardi B, Offset, DJ Paul Oakenfold, and DJ Shift.

When: Saturday, February 11, at 9 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $200

2023 Hall of Fame Tailgate