Non-Super Bowl things to do in the Valley this week: Gem and Mineral show, Kevin Hart, and more

PHOENIX — While many may be enjoying some sports fun surrounding Super Bowl LVII and WMPO, that may not be everyone's cup of tea.

For those looking for something else to do, check out these local events for the whole family!

SPONSORED: TUCSON GEM AND MINERAL SHOW

When: February 9–12

Hours: Feb. 9 -11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $12 with a ‘$1 TCC ticket tax’ and “children 14 and under are free with a paying adult,” according to event officials.

Where: Tucson Convention Center [260 S. Church Avenue]

KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK

Kevin Hart is set to bring his tour to the Valley for two nights, February 11 and 12. According to officials, the event will be a phone-free experience and guests will be able to fully immerse themselves in the comedy show.



When: February 11 and 12; show times vary.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St]

Cost: There are still a few tickets available that range from $80 to $160+.

MUSEUM OF THE MOON

With a 23-foot diameter glowing moon, the Museum of the Moon created by UK artist Luke Jerram is said to inspire many. According to officials, the event will detail views of the lunar surface fused with a stellar soundtrack by composer Dan Jones.



When: event runs from Feb. 7 – 14

Where: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: Included with Garden admission or membership

MUSIC AT THE GARDEN

Big Pete Pearson Arizona's "King of Blues" is set to perform on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Desert Botanical Garden as they begin their spring concert series. Garden officials say guests must be 21 and older.



When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Desert Botanical Gardens [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: members $32.95/ general admission $36.95

UFC 284 AT THE MAJESTIC

The Majestic Theater will host UFC 284 showings at three Valley locations.



When: Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Majestic Chandler 9 [4955 S. Arizona Ave.], Majestic Gilbert 8 [5478 S. Power Rd.], Majestic Tempe 7 [1140 E. Baseline Rd.].

Cost: $25, limited seating is available.

MULTICULTURAL MUSIC FEST & BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION

The festival is back after a pandemic hiatus, the event is set to host a car show, vendors, food, medical screenings and awareness stations. A free low-impact boot camp will be conducted by a certified personal trainer according to event officials.



When: Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Centennial Plaza Park [W. Cinnabar Ave.] in Peoria.

Cost: $10, $20 for VIP.

LAKE PLEASANT CRUISES

Couples, friends, and families are able to choose from different cruises including brunch, dinner, narrated sightseeing cruises and a live music brews cruise the weekend before Valentine's Day.



When: February 10 - 12 and Feb 14.

Brunch cruises begin at 11 a.m., narrated sightseeing cruises begin at 2 p.m., and dinner cruises begin at 5 p.m. For more information on the different dates and times of the cruises, click here.

Where: Pleasant Harbor Marina [8708 W Harbor Blvd.] in Peoria.

Cost: $10 up to $90 for Valentine's Day cruises.



