Kevin Hart adds two shows to his Phoenix 2023 ‘Reality Check Tour’ stop

PHOENIX — Kevin Hart is set to bring his ‘Reality Check Tour’ to the Valley this 2023!

Hart previously announced he would be having a show in Phoenix come February, but on December 16 the comedian announced he’s adding TWO more tour dates to the Valley.

More shows added in Phoenix and across Canada! ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/8HUDffNj3l!! #realitychecktour pic.twitter.com/D0bsZ7wgLN — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 16, 2022

The shows take place over Super Bowl LVII weekend in Arizona.

Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster; prices vary on the show date. Tickets start as low as $69.50.

IF YOU GO

Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

The show dates are the following:

