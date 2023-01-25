‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate’ coming to Glendale Super Bowl Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ — The Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, is bringing a party and full-on feast to Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday.

The celebrity chef, restaurateur, and host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, will host ‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate’, presented by Cash App, directly across from State Farm Stadium in the leadup to the Big Game.

“There's something for everybody at this one,” Fieri said. “And the key to it is, [it’s] right across the street from the Super Bowl. I mean literally, it's the closest venue you can get besides being in the Super Bowl.”

What’s more, tickets for the tailgate are free.

Fieri will welcome 10,000 football fans and foodies to the event, but online registration is required before entry.

“I know 10,000 sounds like a lot, but when they're residents of Flavortown, it goes quick,” Fieri said.

Once there, patrons will have the opportunity to chow down on Triple-D favorites, including food from local vendors, while listening to a free performance by DIPLO and LOCASH.

“Even if people don't have a ticket to the Super Bowl, they could come and have a Super Bowl experience. It's America's game. I mean, this is like the big dance,” Fieri said. “Being so passionate about the sport, and about the experience, I want there to be more for the fans.”

“More for the fans” means discounts for those who use the Cash App for purchases at Sunday’s event.

Cash App users and Cash App debit card holders will get 25% off food and drink purchases at the Tailgate. Plus, people who use the Cash App or Cash App debit card will also get to redeem a free order of Guy’s Trashcan Nachos.

Fieri told ABC15 that his love for tailgating started in the parking lot of then-Oakland Raiders games when he was younger, around the time he opened his first restaurant.

“I never had any tickets, but people would invite me because I would always bring the great tailgate goods,” Fieri said. “And tailgating to me was not as much as the game but it was a big part of it. Like, you were getting a full-day experience when you went to the tailgate and then you went to the game.”

Fieri has visited Arizona over the years for his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and has even been spotted at Suns games.

He noted his love for Sanctuary Resort in Scottsdale, hiking Camelback Mountain, and sampling the Valley’s sprawling food scene.

“Your food scene is ridiculous,” Fieri said.

According to Fieri, some of his “favorite chefs in the world” have restaurants in Arizona, including Beau MacMillan, the executive chef for Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain, and Aaron May, the executive chef and culinary director at Bullseye Event Group.

On top of being excited about the tailgate, Fieri also said he is looking forward to spending time watching warm-weather football with fans who will trek to the Valley from across the country for Super Bowl LVII.

“Don't get me wrong. [When you] go to Minneapolis and it's freezing cold, that's kind of, you know, a unique experience. But when you get warm weather football at this time of year, that's exactly when… the greater Phoenix area shines,” he said. “It’s gonna be a blast.”

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023. It will take place at 9191 Cardinals Way, in the lot across the street from State Farm Stadium.

Click here to register for free tickets to the event.

Those who register will get their official PDF tickets emailed to them “no later than February 7, 2023,” according to the website.