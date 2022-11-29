Watch Now
Paramore, Imagine Dragons among bands announced to perform at Super Bowl Music Fest

Dave Matthews Band and Kane Brown were also among the performers announced for the three-day festival Tuesday
Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 29, 2022
PHOENIX — A number of big name bands will be in Phoenix to perform at Super Bowl 57 Music Fest in February.

Among the bands announced Tuesday include Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Kane Brown, and Imagine Dragons.

The festival will be held at Footprint Center on the Thursday through Saturday leading up to the Super Bowl in Glendale.

Thursday night will be headlined by Paramore along with a special guest still to be announced.

On Friday, the Dave Matthews Band will take the stage.

Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown will help wrap up the festival on Saturday.

Tickets will go on sale for the three-day festival on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.

