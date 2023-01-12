Watch Now
SportsSuper Bowl

Actions

Luke Combs bringing exclusive concert to Phoenix next month

Event is open to SiriusXM, Pandora customers
Luke Combs
Provided by event officials
Luke Combs
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 10:23:10-05

PHOENIX — Another day, another announcement of a big music star coming to the Valley as we gear up for the Super Bowl!

SiriusXM announced Thursday that County Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will be headed to Phoenix for an exclusive concert next month.

LIST: 50 concerts coming to Arizona in 2023

It will take place at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. local time.

The special performance will also air live on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) that night at 11:00 pm ET and will be available to stream on the SXM App.

The event is open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners.

There will also be giveaways, fan opportunities and more.

Fans can RSVP for the free event here.

IF YOU GO:

  • Show is for ages 21+
  • RSVP does not guarantee admission, and capacity is limited
  • Valid photo ID required for entry
  • Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis and capped at event capacity

MAP: Events leading up to Super Bowl LVII across the Valley

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!