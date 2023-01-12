Luke Combs bringing exclusive concert to Phoenix next month

PHOENIX — Another day, another announcement of a big music star coming to the Valley as we gear up for the Super Bowl!

SiriusXM announced Thursday that County Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will be headed to Phoenix for an exclusive concert next month.

It will take place at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. local time.

The special performance will also air live on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) that night at 11:00 pm ET and will be available to stream on the SXM App.

The event is open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners.

There will also be giveaways, fan opportunities and more.

Fans can RSVP for the free event here.

IF YOU GO:



Show is for ages 21+

RSVP does not guarantee admission, and capacity is limited

Valid photo ID required for entry

Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis and capped at event capacity



