What to know about the FREE Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park

PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII is February 12th and with it comes a FREE Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park! The outdoor festival will feature a star-studded lineup of concerts that’ll include Jimmy Eat World, Lee Brice & Gin Blossoms!

The other previously announced headliners, Arizona-grown rock band @jimmyeatworld and award-winning country music artist @leebrice will perform the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10, respectively.



More info at https://t.co/6qDc0LHgyu



2/2 pic.twitter.com/I73hGbWST6 — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) February 3, 2023

This Phoenix park will also host a Super Bowl LVII Watch Party presented by Verizon.

Here’s key information you need to know about the FREE event that runs from February 9 to the 12th.

Thursday, February 9: 2 p.m.—10 p.m.

Jimmy Eat World will perform on this day; the Gin Blossoms will open for the band!

“When we started out, we were in high school when the band was starting...that they had like, massive hit after massive hit on the radio. And, you know, we had a lot of respect and reverence for them when we were starting. So, the fact that we can play together now, like 30 years later, it's pretty special," Zach Lind, the drummer from Jimmy Eat World, tells ABC15.

Friday, February 10: 2 p.m.—10 p.m.



Lee Brice will perform on this day; Cooper Alan will be the opening act. Pillbox Patti will also perform on Friday evening, according to event officials.

Saturday, February 11: 10 a.m.—10 p.m.



Major Lazer Soundsystem will be performing on this day; ARIZONA will be their opening act.

Sunday, February 12: 11 a.m.— 9 p.m.



Super Bowl LVII Watch Party presented by Verizon

Gates open at 11 a.m. for the tailgate experience.

IF YOU GO