The Gin Blossoms to open for Jimmy Eat World at free Super Bowl Experience concert

PHOENIX — Super Bowl tickets are outrageously expensive but Mesa's own Jimmy Eat World is ready to get the party started with a surprise for Arizona music fans at a free concert next week.

Sharing the same stage, for the first time ever, two Arizona bands are teaming up to rock the Super Bowl Experience: The Gin Blossoms will open for Jimmy Eat World!

The Gin Blossoms announce they will open for Jimmy Eat World in Phoenix

“When we started out, we were in high school when the band was starting...that they had like, massive hit after massive hit on the radio. And, you know, we had a lot of respect and reverence for them when we were starting. So the fact that we can play together now, like 30 years later, it's pretty special," Zach Lind, the drummer from Jimmy Eat World, tells ABC15.

Next week's concert kicks off a series of free performances for Super Bowl weekend in downtown Phoenix. While Jimmy Eat World is the headliner for the free Thursday, Feb. 9 show, Lee Brice will take the stage on Friday, Feb. 10.

Still so incredibly humble, the guys from Jimmy Eat World say being part of this massive hometown celebration is a huge honor!

“Not only is it important for us, because we're from here, but it being such a big week for the city. You have the Super Bowl, you have the Waste Management Open, like, everyone's going to come into Phoenix, and it's going to be a big party," Lind says.

The Super Bowl Experience officially opens Saturday at Phoenix Convention Center. Doors open at 10 a.m.

IF YOU GO:

Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee says it will be a multi-day festival that'll be an “immersive experience” with music, entertainment, local foods, and multicultural celebrations for the whole family.

COST: FREE

HOURS:

