Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice to headline Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX — GET READY TO ROCK! The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced that Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice will headline the Super Bowl Experience come February 9-10, 2023!

“Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice bring show-stopping performances and will create the ultimate party atmosphere in the heart of downtown Phoenix," said Jay Parry, president & chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, in a press release sent to ABC15.

According to event officials, Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice ‘will perform the evening of Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, respectively.’

* The video above features the Super Bowl Host Committee announcing several events planned in the Valley the week leading up to the big game.

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee says that the ‘Super Bowl Experience’ will be an immersive experience with music, entertainment, local foods, and multicultural celebrations for the whole family.

Admission to this outdoor festival is FREE and will be open to all ages.

