Rob Gronkowski announces 'Gronk Beach' Super Bowl Pre-Party in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get ready for one of the wildest Super Bowl parties in the Valley! Four-time Super Bowl Champion and former University of Arizona Wildcat Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski announced he will throw a “personally curated music festival” on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, the day before Super Bowl LVII.

Gronk Beach, presented by The Beast Unleashed, will feature a six-hour open bar for ticketholders and performances by 21 Savage, DIPLO, and Lil Jon at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.

Medium Rare

Tickets start at $199.

“You may not see me playing in the big game this year, but there’s one thing I’m not retiring from and that’s having a great time!” Gronk said in a press release for the event. “You’ll get what you expect from me (and more) at Gronk Beach - great music, flowing drinks, lots of dancing, and basically the most exciting event of the weekend outside of the Big Game itself.”

Mark Tepsic Medium Rare



The poolside party will also feature a celebrity volleyball game, with the players yet to be announced. Previous attendees of Gronk Beach include the music superstar Lizzo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and model Camille Kostek, who is also a former NFL cheerleader and Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend.

Pre-sale tickets for Gronk Beach are available here starting Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad

