Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘TAO X MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY’ announces performers for its Scottsdale event

The party called ‘Catch me if you can’ will take place at an airport hangar
File footage of Joe Depace and Andrew Fedyk of Loud Luxury AND Zedd
Amy Harris/Invision/AP<br/>Scott Roth/Invision/AP
File footage of Joe Depace and Andrew Fedyk of Loud Luxury AND Zedd<br/>
File footage of Joe Depace and Andrew Fedyk of Loud Luxury AND Zedd
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 16:53:53-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — MAXIM, unKommon events, and Tao Group Hospitality announced that Zedd, Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, and DJ unKommon will perform at their ‘TAO X MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY: Catch me if you can’ party come Super Bowl weekend!

The ‘party’ will take place at Southwest Jet Center and is set to be a ‘1960s mod glamour and sophistication’ event that’ll take place in Scottsdale on February 11 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"Guests at the aviation-inspired soiree will enjoy subtle nods to the theme throughout their experience - from checking in at an airport counter-inspired desk and passing through security checkpoints, to being directed to their tables by ground crew members wielding illuminated tarmac wands," read a press release sent to ABC15.

According to event officials, more performers and celebrity attendees will be announced leading up to the event date.

RELATED: Events leading up to Super Bowl LVII across the Valley

Tickets to this event will be sold at TIXR and Eventbrite.

This is a 21 and over event, general admission tickets are $349. Ticket packages range from $17,000 to $80,000!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.