‘TAO X MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY’ announces performers for its Scottsdale event

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — MAXIM, unKommon events, and Tao Group Hospitality announced that Zedd, Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, and DJ unKommon will perform at their ‘TAO X MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY: Catch me if you can’ party come Super Bowl weekend!

The ‘party’ will take place at Southwest Jet Center and is set to be a ‘1960s mod glamour and sophistication’ event that’ll take place in Scottsdale on February 11 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"Guests at the aviation-inspired soiree will enjoy subtle nods to the theme throughout their experience - from checking in at an airport counter-inspired desk and passing through security checkpoints, to being directed to their tables by ground crew members wielding illuminated tarmac wands," read a press release sent to ABC15.

According to event officials, more performers and celebrity attendees will be announced leading up to the event date.

Tickets to this event will be sold at TIXR and Eventbrite.

This is a 21 and over event, general admission tickets are $349. Ticket packages range from $17,000 to $80,000!