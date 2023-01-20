Cardi B helping celebrate Super Bowl week in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Cardi B is helping kick off Super Bowl Week in the Valley!

The rapper is holding a live performance on Friday, Feb. 10 at the W Scottsdale hotel.

The show is part of an exclusive pre-game party, Super Weekend, at W Scottsdale from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

W Scottsdale’s Super Week offers the following fun event lineup:

Wednesday, Feb. 8:

‘Suits & Sneakers’ in collaboration with Elevee Lifestyle and produced by Phoenix Fashion Week. Beginning at 8 p.m., guests can join the dapper evening for a celebration of tailored suits and the latest in sneaker culture with celebrity athletes from the NFL, MLB, and NHL modeling on the runway. FOX Sport’s personality and NFL reporter Jay Glazer will host and emcee the event, along with an exclusive performance by rapper Rick Ross.

Thursday, Feb. 9:

Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, G-Eazy will perform live at W Scottsdale’s Cottontail Lounge. Doors open at 9 p.m. where guests can enjoy the Pepsi Zero Sugar cocktail mixology experience and a lively atmosphere.

Saturday, Feb. 11:

Playboy will once again throw one of the most buzzed-about parties in town during football’s biggest weekend, with W Scottsdale serving as this year’s location. During this exclusive event, guests will enjoy drinks and refreshments along with big name musical guests and DJs. VIP reservations are available for those who want to enjoy an extra taste of indulgence. Event begins from 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Sunday, Feb.12:

Starting at 10 a.m., W Scottsdale will host the Skybox Sunday Viewing Party for guests to enjoy crafted cocktails and catch all the game action on a giant LED screen and additional screens poolside at the hotel’s electric WET Deck.

To attend the events, click here.