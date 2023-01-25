Watch Now
Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Tyga to headline High Street's ‘Big Game Fiesta’

Here’s what you need to know about this three-day event
Tyga: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP<br/><br/>Flo Rida: ASSOCIATED PRESS<br/><br/>Rick Ros: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP<br/>
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 14:39:38-05

PHOENIX — Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Tyga are set to be in the Valley come Super Bowl week! The artist will hit the stage in north Phoenix at the three-day ‘Big Game Fiesta’ event.

“High Street, will transform into a one-of-a-kind, under-the-stars nightclub. The event will boast Arizona’s longest bar (200 feet long!), the Valley’s largest dance floor, and smart lighting to entertain thousands each evening,” read a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

THE LINEUP

  • Rick Ross is set to perform on Thursday, February 9.
  • Flo Rida is set to perform on Friday, February 10.
  • Tyga is set to perform on Saturday, February 11.

IF YOU GO

  • Event venue: High Street is located at 54th Street and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix.
  • This is a 21+ event.
  • Tickets are now on sale at BigGameFiesta.com
  • Cost: $130 for general admission and $280 for VIP.
  • Three-day General Admission passes are available for $250.
