Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Tyga to headline High Street's ‘Big Game Fiesta’

PHOENIX — Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Tyga are set to be in the Valley come Super Bowl week! The artist will hit the stage in north Phoenix at the three-day ‘Big Game Fiesta’ event.
“High Street, will transform into a one-of-a-kind, under-the-stars nightclub. The event will boast Arizona’s longest bar (200 feet long!), the Valley’s largest dance floor, and smart lighting to entertain thousands each evening,” read a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona.
THE LINEUP
- Rick Ross is set to perform on Thursday, February 9.
- Flo Rida is set to perform on Friday, February 10.
- Tyga is set to perform on Saturday, February 11.
IF YOU GO
- Event venue: High Street is located at 54th Street and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix.
- This is a 21+ event.
- Tickets are now on sale at BigGameFiesta.com
- Cost: $130 for general admission and $280 for VIP.
- Three-day General Admission passes are available for $250.