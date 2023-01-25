Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Tyga to headline High Street's ‘Big Game Fiesta’

PHOENIX — Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Tyga are set to be in the Valley come Super Bowl week! The artist will hit the stage in north Phoenix at the three-day ‘Big Game Fiesta’ event.

“High Street, will transform into a one-of-a-kind, under-the-stars nightclub. The event will boast Arizona’s longest bar (200 feet long!), the Valley’s largest dance floor, and smart lighting to entertain thousands each evening,” read a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

THE LINEUP

Rick Ross is set to perform on Thursday, February 9.

Flo Rida is set to perform on Friday, February 10.

Tyga is set to perform on Saturday, February 11.

IF YOU GO