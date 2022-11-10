Registration opens for ‘5K-9 Fun Run’ ahead of Super Bowl LVII in the Valley

MESA, AZ — There will be several events in the Valley leading up to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale- the 5K-9 Fun Run presented by PetSmart is one of them!

This pet-friendly event will take place in January 2023 and registration for the run is now open! As for pets, only dogs are permitted at this event, and up to two dogs per participant will be allowed to participate in the Fun Run.

According to the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, the $30 registration fee will include one limited edition State Forty Eight T-Shirt and one limited edition State Forty Eight dog bandana.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 for the #AZSuperBowl Host Committee 5K-9 Fun Run presented by @PetSmart!



🐾 https://t.co/3y3t1sPQX1



The family- and pet-friendly event kicks off at 8 am on Jan. 7, 2023 at Riverview Park in Mesa.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/dTdaB6eN5v — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) November 10, 2022

According to event officials, other event activities will include booths, a PetSmart MVPets TAILgate experience, and local animal welfare organizations will be onsite with adoptable pets.

IF YOU GO