Registration opens for ‘5K-9 Fun Run’ ahead of Super Bowl LVII in the Valley

The event takes place on January 7, 2023
The Super Bowl Host Committee has announced a number of events planned in the Valley the week leading up to the Big Game in Glendale in February.
5K-9 Fun Run to be hosted at Riverview Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 10, 2022
MESA, AZ — There will be several events in the Valley leading up to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale- the 5K-9 Fun Run presented by PetSmart is one of them!

This pet-friendly event will take place in January 2023 and registration for the run is now open! As for pets, only dogs are permitted at this event, and up to two dogs per participant will be allowed to participate in the Fun Run.

According to the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, the $30 registration fee will include one limited edition State Forty Eight T-Shirt and one limited edition State Forty Eight dog bandana.

According to event officials, other event activities will include booths, a PetSmart MVPets TAILgate experience, and local animal welfare organizations will be onsite with adoptable pets.

IF YOU GO

  • When: January 7, 2023- event kicks off at 8 a.m.
  • Where: Riverview Park [2100 W Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa
  • Cost: Registration is $30 per person; a portion of each registration will benefit PetSmart Charities. Participants can pick-up their race packet starting December 31 till January 6 at the Tempe Marketplace PetSmart [1900 E Rio Salado Pkwy].
