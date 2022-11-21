ESPN to host Main Street Tailgate in Scottsdale for Super Bowl in February

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mark your calendars because it's going to be a busy week in the Valley leading up to the Big Game!

ESPN has announced it's hosting the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate event in Scottsdale leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.

The tailgating event is said to be a five-day Old West-style football pre-game party.

WHEN:

The festivities will kick off on Wednesday, February 8, through Sunday, February 12. It'll be going strong all day long — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. —

WHERE:

Main Street between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue in Old Town, Scottsdale.

The event will serve as a backdrop for much of the network's pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at State Farm Stadium.

Multiple television programs will be live from Historic Old Town ESPN, such as NFL Live and Sunday NFL Countdown.

“Scottsdale will be the stage for ESPN’s broadcasts during one of the busiest sports weeks of the year,” says Mayor David D. Ortega. “Historic Old Town is the ideal showcase — the perfect blend of historic southwestern charm and modern appeal. Residents and visitors alike will love the ESPN experience located on Main St. surrounded by our vibrant arts and world-class shopping and dining.”

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy games and live performances from local favorites including The Singing Cowboy Gary Sprague and his trusty steed Dusty.

Some of the area’s most popular and delicious dining destinations will have food available for purchase to fuel the festivities as well as plenty of swag and giveaway items. Attendees will also have multiple photo opportunities (including ESPN talent spotting!) — and the chance to make a cameo on live TV.

This event is free for all ages.