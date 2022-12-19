Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers to headline Sports Illustrated 'The Party' in AZ

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Add this to your Super Bowl events in the Valley, Sports Illustrated (SI) ‘The Party presented by Captain Morgan’ takes place February 11, 2023!

The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly will be headlining the event, according to a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona. Other artist that will perform include Chantel Jeffries and DJ Irie.

* The video above features the Super Bowl Host Committee announcing several events planned in the Valley the week leading up to the big game.

According to event officials, 'guests will experience an immersive and breathtaking mainstage along with mesmerizing activations throughout the 100,000+ square foot mega-structure’ that’s set be built at Talking Stick Resort.

TICKET INFORMATION



Presale tickets and VIP Tables will become available Wednesday, December 21, at 10 a.m. MST.

You can register for the ticket presale now at SITHEPARTY.COM

IF YOU GO



‘The Party’ takes place at Talking Stick Resort [9800 Talking Stick Way] in Scottsdale.

Date: February 11, 2023

