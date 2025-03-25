Heading to the Diamondbacks' opening weekend? Check out these local restaurants near Chase Field

PHOENIX — Hit a home run with friends and family before heading to Chase Field to watch the D-backs! The Valley is filled with local restaurants that are within walking distance and even surrounding areas that are worth a quick drive.

Google Maps Bacanora, Cielo Rojo, China Chili, and CiBo.

Here’s a list of local businesses to consider on game day:

CIELO ROJO

The restaurant is new to the Valley food scene -as it opened in 2024- but it’s not the first business that the local family behind it has opened a location. The Maldonado family is responsible for the long-standing Mexican seafood restaurant in Phoenix called Mariscos Playa Hermosa (MPH) which has served the Valley for more than 20 years.

Cielo Rojo serves homemade dishes of Salvatierra, Guanajuato and other delicacies of southern Mexico. Menu items include Carne Asada Tampiqueña, Mole Negro, Molcajete Mexicano, Ceviche en Salsa Picante. Craft cocktails include their Mexican Mule, a Oaxacan Old Fashioned, and Sabor A Playa Michelada.

The restaurant is less than a 10-minute drive from the ballpark.



Address: 1919 N 16th St in Phoenix.

CHINA CHILI

The local restaurant prides itself on its authentic Chinese cuisine which includes an array of dishes in Cantonese, Szechuan, and Hong Kong styles. You can check out their menu right here.



Address: 302 E Flower St in Phoenix.

CIBO

The local business in downtown is known for its ‘salads, antipasto, artisanal pizzas and house made fresh pasta.’

The restaurant was recently landed on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Date Night Restaurants 2025!

CiBo has had national recognition for its pizzas; the restaurant has been featured in Travel and Leisure’s publication of ‘These Are the Cities with America's Favorite Pizza’ and The Daily Meal’s "101 best pizzas in America.”



Address: 603 N 5th Ave in Phoenix.

PIZZERIA BIANCO

The restaurant is known for its pizzas and the man behind that business- Chris Bianco who’s won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2003 and the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur in 2022.

Mr. Bianco’s artisanal pizzas have gained him popularity in the Valley and recognition world-wide.

In an interview with ABC15, Bianco stated that his continued success has been possible by the people that surround him; stating there are some people who’ve been working with him for 30 years. “The thing that I make, is really the thing that we make- you know- all of us,” said Bianco. “My team, the team that works in the restaurant… they’re equally important and I wish I had a show on all of them.”

Address: 623 E. Adams St in Phoenix

BACANORA

Want to visit a local restaurant led by a Phoenix a James Beard Award chef?

Phoenix restaurant chef Andrade took home the top honor for 2024 in the "Best Chef: Southwest" category; the region represents Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

Bacanora prides itself in cooking all its dishes over the flames of its wood-fired grill. You can take a look at their menu right here.



Address: 1301 NW Grand Ave., Unit 1 in Phoenix

CITYSCAPE

Less than a 5-minute drive from the ballpark is Cityscape, a center in downtown Phoenix that has several dining options on-site. Chico Malo, Nick the Greek, The Arrogant Butcher, and the Phoenix Bourbon Room are just a couple of its tenants.



Address: 1 E Washington St in Phoenix

CARRY ON

Take ‘flight’ at a new '70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar in Phoenix.

Carry On has a show-like atmosphere with interactive elements, like its voiced-over announcements and in-flight activities like "Martini Time.

The cost of the ticket will include the guest’s selected seat in the experience.



Address: 2 N Central Ave #101in Phoenix

BALLPARK FOOD

If you don't want to venture out, there's plenty of food options at Chase Field.

The ballpark is debuting dozens of items for the new D-backs season that range from nacho helmets, Korean wings, a five-pound sandwich, Filthy Mac Fries, Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato, and more.

Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Stephen Tilder showed ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez what new items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!

Chase Field unveils new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 season

FLYING BACK HOME?

The Arizona culinary experiences really never end in the Valley… not even at the airport. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recently announced that they will be adding to Tacos Chiwas to their restaurant lineup. Not too long ago, the airport celebrated the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall. This concourse is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an Eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

