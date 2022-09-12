Watch Now
Netflix's ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ features Phoenix’s very own Chris Bianco

Three Valley eateries topped the list of the best pizzerias in the country!
Chris Bianco, founder of Pizzeria Bianco
Posted at 8:53 AM, Sep 12, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ  — Netflix premiered their new series ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ this month and you’ll be seeing a familiar face, Chris Bianco. Bianco is known for his pizzerias in Phoenix and is featured in the first episode.

“IT TAKES A VILLAGE”

The journey of Pizzeria Bianco began back in 1988, right here in Phoenix.

Mr. Bianco’s artisanal pizzas have gained him popularity in the Valley and recognition world-wide.

In an interview with ABC15, Bianco stated that his continued success has been possible by the people that surround him; stating there are some people who’ve been working with him for 30 years.

“The thing that I make, is really the thing that we make- you know- all of us,” said Bianco. “My team, the team that works in the restaurant… they’re equally important and I wish I had a show on all of them.”

WHERE TO GO
Here’s where to go if you’re interested in trying Mr. Bianco and his teams’ dishes in the Valley.

PIZZERIA BIANCO-HERITAGE SQUARE

  • 623 E. Adams St. in Downtown Phoenix
  • View the menu here.

PIZZERIA BIANCO TOWN & COUNTRY

TRATTO

  • 1505 E Van Buren in Phoenix.
  • You can make reservations to his white-tablecloth restaurant, right here.
