Cielo Rojo: new Phoenix restaurant features dishes of Salvatierra, Guanajuato

PHOENIX — ‘Cielo Rojo’ has officially opened its door for business in Phoenix!

Camaleon Creative “Cielo Rojo in Spanish means Red Skies and it's a tribute to you know, that we are here in Phoenix, Arizona- we're known for the beautiful sunset,” said Emmanuell Maldonado, creative director and son of Jose and Maria Maldonado, founders of Mariscos Playa Hermosa. “We're [paying] homage to Arizona, but also let them know that we're a Mexican restaurant owned by a Mexican family.”

The restaurant is new to the Valley food scene, but it’s not the first business that the local family behind it has opened a location. The Maldonado family is responsible for the long-standing Mexican seafood restaurant in Phoenix called Mariscos Playa Hermosa (MPH) which has been open since 2002.

Camaleon Creative “We've been in Phoenix for a long time, we're not going anywhere, this is… a new restaurant that's [going to] showcase my family's culture, and more of the Mexican food culture that the world needs to see,” expressed Emmanuell Maldonado to ABC15 Arizona.

Cielo Rojo, the sister concept of MPH, serves Mexican food too but promises a different experience with its homemade dishes of Salvatierra, Guanajuato and other delicacies of southern Mexico.

NOSTALGIA AND PRIDE

The Maldonado family is from Salvatierra, Guanajuato.

According to Emmanuell Maldonado, creative director and son of Jose and Maria Maldonado, founders of Mariscos Playa Hermosa, this new location showcases the family’s culture and traditions throughout their menu.

Camaleon Creative Cielo Rojo opened its doors to the public on March 8, 2024.

“We're known for like the large tortillas and in my family's hometown… they're called ‘largas’ [they’re] authentic tortillas that are large presented, but they're made out of corn,” said Emmanuell Maldonado in an interview with ABC15. “We're going to present it [to you, so you] get that same exact feeling in your belly and your soul, but in a … little bit elevated presentation so that when you're coming here, you're [going to] get that yummy, delicious feeling.”

At the restaurant, you order these largas presented as Largas de Salvatierra with the options of chile negro, rajas con crema, betabel.

You can check out the meal and beverage menu here.

IF YOU GO



Address: 1919 N 16th St in Phoenix

Hours of operation:

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed on Mondays.

You can make reservations here.

Mariscos Playa Hermosa: 1605 E Garfield St in Phoenix

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.