Family behind ‘Mariscos Playa Hermosa’ launch new venture, say hello to ‘Cielo Rojo’

PHOENIX — The Valley family that brought you Mariscos Playa Hermosa more than two decades ago, is ready to bring you a new concept called “Cielo Rojo.”

“Cielo Rojo in Spanish means Red Skies and it's a tribute to you know, that we are here in Phoenix, Arizona- we're known for the beautiful sunset,” said Emmanuell Maldonado, creative director and son of Jose and Maria Maldonado, founders of Mariscos Playa Hermosa. “We're [going to] pay homage to Arizona, but also let them know that we're a Mexican restaurant owned by a Mexican family.”

A FAMILY BUSINESS

Mariscos Playa Hermosa is a long-standing Mexican seafood restaurant in Phoenix that’s been open since 2002.

The new sister concept will serve Mexican food too, but it will be a different experience. Cielo Rojo is said to feature more of the homemade dishes of Salvatierra, Guanajuato- which is where the Maldonado family is from - and highlight other delicacies of southern Mexico; it’s where you’ll get that “authentic down south flavor,” said Maldonado.

SABORES DE MÉXICO

True to the core memory of growing up in a Mexican household and honoring family traditions, the Maldonados will open this new concept with a lot of nostalgia and pride.

“Coming home, my friends would be eating a snack pack or a Lunchable and my mom would be like, ‘well you're eating caldo’ even though [it'd] 107 degrees outside.’ And so, things like that are just delicious. Sopa de fideo, the Mole that my aunts used to make where I would eat three or four plates as a 12 year old and still want more… foods that just enriched the soul and really just hit home for me. I thought, ‘oh, if we're [going to] open a Mexican restaurant, that's what I want it to be,” said Maldonado.

SNEAK PEEK

Here are some food items you’ll see on the menu: Steak Tartare Ceviche, Oaxacan quesadillas with Squash Blossom, handmade Mole, Enchiladas Mineras made with carrot & potato, Sopa de Fideo Tatemado and “a very special T-bone experience.” Can’t forget, the handmade tortillas too.

What about the drinks? Well, that’s top of mind too. Much like at Mariscos Playa Hermosa, Emmanuell Maldonado says there’s a lot that goes into creating just one drink and the passion behind making each one will be reciprocated at the new restaurant.

Camaleon Creative in Phoenix. Rendering of the ‘Cielo Rojo’ in Phoenix.

“Like, does this look beautiful enough to take a picture and does this tastes good enough to want to post that picture. And at Cielo we're very excited to have a really talented mixologist on board that's going to help present our vision where we want to do very Mexican-inspired drinks. We're [going to] have the classic which to me... a spicy Margarita- it's [has to] actually [be] spicy and it's [going to] be delicious,” said Maldonado to ABC15.

The anticipation begins for what’s on the full drink menu, but you can count on seeing these ones on there: Spicy Habanero Mezcal Margarita, The Spanish Carajillo and “a unique twist on the classic egg white sour cocktail with tequila.”



WHERE TO GO



Cielo Rojo: 1919 N 16th St. in Phoenix

Slated to open February 2024

Mariscos Playa Hermosa: 1605 E Garfield St in Phoenix

