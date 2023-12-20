Family behind ‘Mariscos Playa Hermosa’ launch new venture, say hello to ‘Cielo Rojo’

PHOENIX — The Valley family that brought you Mariscos Playa Hermosa more than two decades ago, is ready to bring you a new concept called “Cielo Rojo.”
“Cielo Rojo in Spanish means Red Skies and it's a tribute to you know, that we are here in Phoenix, Arizona- we're known for the beautiful sunset,” said Emmanuell Maldonado, creative director and son of Jose and Maria Maldonado, founders of Mariscos Playa Hermosa. “We're [going to] pay homage to Arizona, but also let them know that we're a Mexican restaurant owned by a Mexican family.”
A FAMILY BUSINESS
Mariscos Playa Hermosa is a long-standing Mexican seafood restaurant in Phoenix that’s been open since 2002.
The new sister concept will serve Mexican food too, but it will be a different experience. Cielo Rojo is said to feature more of the homemade dishes of Salvatierra, Guanajuato- which is where the Maldonado family is from - and highlight other delicacies of southern Mexico; it’s where you’ll get that “authentic down south flavor,” said Maldonado.
SABORES DE MÉXICO
True to the core memory of growing up in a Mexican household and honoring family traditions, the Maldonados will open this new concept with a lot of nostalgia and pride.
“Coming home, my friends would be eating a snack pack or a Lunchable and my mom would be like, ‘well you're eating caldo’ even though [it'd] 107 degrees outside.’ And so, things like that are just delicious. Sopa de fideo, the Mole that my aunts used to make where I would eat three or four plates as a 12 year old and still want more… foods that just enriched the soul and really just hit home for me. I thought, ‘oh, if we're [going to] open a Mexican restaurant, that's what I want it to be,” said Maldonado.
SNEAK PEEK
Here are some food items you’ll see on the menu: Steak Tartare Ceviche, Oaxacan quesadillas with Squash Blossom, handmade Mole, Enchiladas Mineras made with carrot & potato, Sopa de Fideo Tatemado and “a very special T-bone experience.” Can’t forget, the handmade tortillas too.
What about the drinks? Well, that’s top of mind too. Much like at Mariscos Playa Hermosa, Emmanuell Maldonado says there’s a lot that goes into creating just one drink and the passion behind making each one will be reciprocated at the new restaurant.
“Like, does this look beautiful enough to take a picture and does this tastes good enough to want to post that picture. And at Cielo we're very excited to have a really talented mixologist on board that's going to help present our vision where we want to do very Mexican-inspired drinks. We're [going to] have the classic which to me... a spicy Margarita- it's [has to] actually [be] spicy and it's [going to] be delicious,” said Maldonado to ABC15.
The anticipation begins for what’s on the full drink menu, but you can count on seeing these ones on there: Spicy Habanero Mezcal Margarita, The Spanish Carajillo and “a unique twist on the classic egg white sour cocktail with tequila.”
WHERE TO GO
- Cielo Rojo: 1919 N 16th St. in Phoenix
- Slated to open February 2024
- Mariscos Playa Hermosa: 1605 E Garfield St in Phoenix
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.