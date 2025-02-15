Tacos Chiwas to join Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport restaurant lineup

PHOENIX — The family-owned restaurant that serves Chihuahua, Mexico style food is expanding once again! Tacos Chiwas is heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“Tacos Chiwas is confirmed with a potential grand opening date later this spring,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from Sky Harbor's Public Information Manager.

According to the airport representative, Tacos Chiwas will be in Terminal 4 between gates B4 and B5 next to Matt’s Big Breakfast.

ABC15 had reached out to Tacos Chiwas regarding their expansion but they have not responded.

The local eatery has several locations in the Valley. You can check them out at the following spots:



Chiwas Phoenix

Address: 1028 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Chiwas Mesa

Address; 127 W Main St, Mesa AZ 85201 Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.



WHAT’S AT THE AIRPORT

Not too long ago, the airport celebrated the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall. This concourse is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

Phoenix Sky Harbor celebrates the grand opening of several restaurants, including Chef Bobby Flay’s

There’s more than 50 restaurants and cafes at Phoenix Sky Harbor, you can find the whole list, right here.