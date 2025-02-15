Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Tacos Chiwas to join Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport restaurant lineup

Here's what we know about the expansion
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. The month of love, fun, and Black History is here - welcome to February! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks on events and attractions you’ll love to check out with family this month.
Posted

PHOENIX — The family-owned restaurant that serves Chihuahua, Mexico style food is expanding once again! Tacos Chiwas is heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“Tacos Chiwas is confirmed with a potential grand opening date later this spring,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from Sky Harbor's Public Information Manager.

According to the airport representative, Tacos Chiwas will be in Terminal 4 between gates B4 and B5 next to Matt’s Big Breakfast.

ABC15 had reached out to Tacos Chiwas regarding their expansion but they have not responded.

The local eatery has several locations in the Valley. You can check them out at the following spots:

  • Chiwas Phoenix
    • Address: 1028 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix
    • Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Chiwas Mesa
    • Address; 127 W Main St, Mesa AZ 85201
    • Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
More Things to Do stories:
The Siclian Butcher | Tortas Paquime | Ted’s Hot Dogs

Things To Do

Spring Training in AZ: Check out local restaurants near Cactus League stadiums

Nicole Gutierrez

Things To Do

Help people beat cancer with every step

Nick Ciletti
Rendering of Big Cats of Arizona: A Bridge to Arizona Wilderness

Things To Do

Phoenix Zoo set to open its ‘Big Cats of Arizona’ habitat in April

Nicole Gutierrez

WHAT’S AT THE AIRPORT

Not too long ago, the airport celebrated the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall. This concourse is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

Phoenix Sky Harbor celebrates the grand opening of several restaurants, including Chef Bobby Flay’s

 There’s more than 50 restaurants and cafes at Phoenix Sky Harbor, you can find the whole list, right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen