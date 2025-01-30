Four Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Date Night Restaurants 2025’

PHOENIX — Several Valley restaurants landed on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Date Night Restaurants 2025!’

According to Yelp, the list was curated by the data their team analyzed regarding “business rating and review volume.” Here’s how the local eateries ranked on the list:

At #56 is ‘Cibo’



What to expect: Pizza, salads, pairs of bruschetta, and pasta.

Address: 603 N 5th Ave in Downtown Phoenix.

At #69 is ‘Elliott's Steakhouse’



What to expect: Steak and seafood.

Address: 81 West Boston Street in Chandler.

At #79 is ‘Dahlia Tapas Tequila & Wine’



What to expect: cocktails, charcuterie boards, small & large tapas.

Address: 2221 N 7th St in Downtown Phoenix.

At #99 is ‘First & Last’

