Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Four Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Date Night Restaurants 2025’

Three restaurants from Phoenix and one from Chandler put Arizona on the list
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted

PHOENIX — Several Valley restaurants landed on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Date Night Restaurants 2025!’

According to Yelp, the list was curated by the data their team analyzed regarding “business rating and review volume.” Here’s how the local eateries ranked on the list:

At #56 is ‘Cibo’

  • What to expect: Pizza, salads, pairs of bruschetta, and pasta.
  • Address: 603 N 5th Ave in Downtown Phoenix.

At #69 is ‘Elliott's Steakhouse’

  • What to expect: Steak and seafood.
  • Address: 81 West Boston Street in Chandler.

At #79 is ‘Dahlia Tapas Tequila & Wine’

  • What to expect: cocktails, charcuterie boards, small & large tapas.
  • Address: 2221 N 7th St in Downtown Phoenix.

At #99 is ‘First & Last’

  • What to expect: Italian, New American, and cocktails.
  • Address: 1001 N 3rd Ave Ste 1 in Phoenix.
More Things to Do stories:
File | Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Things To Do

2025 Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival: Headliners, tickets, and more

Nicole Gutierrez
Suelta La Lengua con Itati Lopez y Doña Silvia

Things To Do

Itati Lopez and Doña Silvia to bring their live podcast tour to Arizona

Nicole Gutierrez
1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Business

Barrett-Jackson brings in $198M during 2025 auction

abc15.com staff

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen