'WE DID IT': Phoenix chef Rene Andrade of Bacanora wins 2024 James Beard Award

PHOENIX — Bacanora chef Rene Andrade has won a coveted 2024 James Beard Award!

Each year, the James Beard Foundation announces its winners in a variety of culinary categories.

"These remarkable individuals embody the very essence of our Good Food for Good ethos, showcasing exceptional talent, unwavering dedication to their craft, and a steadfast commitment to elevating the industry. With their passion, skill, and leadership, they are shaping our nation's dining landscape and setting a new standard for culinary excellence,” said Clare Reichenbach -CEO of the James Beard Foundation- during the award ceremony, according to a press release sent to ABC15.

Phoenix restaurant chef Andrade took home the top honor in the "Best Chef: Southwest" category; the region represents Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

Bacanora prides itself in cooking all its dishes over the flames of its wood-fired grill. You can take a look at their menu right here.

IF YOU GO



Bacanora address: 1301 NW Grand Ave., Unit 1 in Phoenix

Hours of operation: Tuesday–Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. then reopens from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Keep this in mind: Want to make a reservation? Your opportunity to make one is on the first of the month at 9 a.m. on Resy.com

VALLEY PROUD

There’s a wider variety of pride to taste across the state, too! This year there were dozens of James Beard Award semifinalists from the Valley and across Arizona.

Here’s the full list of local semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur



Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas, Tempe and Phoenix, AZ

Emerging Chef



Roberto Centeno, Espiritu, Mesa, AZ

Best New Restaurant



Ava Bakery, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker



Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Hospitality



Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

Outstanding Bar



Little Rituals, Phoenix, AZ

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)



Flavia Briones, Barista Del Barrio, Tucson, AZ

Pornsupak “Cat” Bunnag, Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ

Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ

Sam Greenhalgh, Forêt, Flagstaff, AZ

Claudio Urciuoli, Source, Gilbert, AZ



