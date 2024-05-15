LIST: 7 Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024’

PHOENIX — Seven Arizona restaurants have landed on Yelp's 'Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024!’ The Valley has four spots on the list while Tucson has two and Sedona has one.
See the full list below:
- #3. Eric’s Family Barbecue
- 12345 W Indian School Rd in Avondale
- #20. Little Miss BBQ
- 8901 N 7th St in Phoenix
- #37. Caldwell County BBQ
- 18324 E Nunneley Rd in Gilbert
- #54. Smokey Mo
- 2650 N 1st Ave in Tucson
- #64. Holy Smokin’ Butts BBQ
- 6940 E Broadway Blvd in Tucson
- #71. Word Of Mouth Grill
- 7660 S McClintock Dr Ste 103 in Tempe
- #80. Colt Grill
- 6101 State Rt 179 Ste D in Sedona
