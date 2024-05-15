LIST: 7 Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024’

PHOENIX — Seven Arizona restaurants have landed on Yelp's 'Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024!’ The Valley has four spots on the list while Tucson has two and Sedona has one.

See the full list below:



#3. Eric’s Family Barbecue

12345 W Indian School Rd in Avondale



#20. Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St in Phoenix

#37. Caldwell County BBQ

18324 E Nunneley Rd in Gilbert

#54. Smokey Mo

2650 N 1st Ave in Tucson



#64. Holy Smokin’ Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd in Tucson



#71. Word Of Mouth Grill

7660 S McClintock Dr Ste 103 in Tempe



#80. Colt Grill

6101 State Rt 179 Ste D in Sedona



The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

