Yelp ranks Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the United States

Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 21, 2023
PHOENIX — According to Yelp reviewers, a Phoenix sushi restaurant is the third best place to get sushi in the United States.

Yelp placed Sushi Friend, located near Central and Dunlap avenues, on its list by analyzing a few different factors, including:

– The amount of reviews mentioning “sushi”
– The total volume of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021 and May 3, 2023
– Ratings from that time period

Yelp described the “no-frills storefront” as Phoenix’s go-to destination for the freshest and tastiest sushi. Some of the most popular offerings are the seared salmon roll, poke bowls, fire dragon roll and spicy tuna roll.

