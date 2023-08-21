Yelp ranks Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the United States

PHOENIX — According to Yelp reviewers, a Phoenix sushi restaurant is the third best place to get sushi in the United States.

Yelp placed Sushi Friend, located near Central and Dunlap avenues, on its list by analyzing a few different factors, including:

– The amount of reviews mentioning “sushi”

– The total volume of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021 and May 3, 2023

– Ratings from that time period

Yelp described the “no-frills storefront” as Phoenix’s go-to destination for the freshest and tastiest sushi. Some of the most popular offerings are the seared salmon roll, poke bowls, fire dragon roll and spicy tuna roll.

