2024 James Beard Awards - Here's the Arizona semifinalists

PHOENIX — The 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists have been announced and there are dozens of them from the Valley and Arizona.

The official nominees will be announced on April 3 and the award ceremony will take place on June 10.

Here is a list:

Outstanding Restaurateur



Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas, Tempe and Phoenix, AZ

Emerging Chef



Roberto Centeno, Espiritu, Mesa, AZ

Best New Restaurant



Ava Bakery, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker



Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Hospitality



Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

Outstanding Bar



Little Rituals, Phoenix, AZ

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)



Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ

Flavia Briones, Barista Del Barrio, Tucson, AZ

Pornsupak “Cat” Bunnag, Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ

Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ

Sam Greenhalgh, Forêt, Flagstaff, AZ

Claudio Urciuoli, Source, Gilbert, AZ

