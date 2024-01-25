2024 James Beard Awards - Here's the Arizona semifinalists

PHOENIX — The 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists have been announced and there are dozens of them from the Valley and Arizona.
The official nominees will be announced on April 3 and the award ceremony will take place on June 10.
Here is a list:
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas, Tempe and Phoenix, AZ
Emerging Chef
- Roberto Centeno, Espiritu, Mesa, AZ
Best New Restaurant
- Ava Bakery, Phoenix, AZ
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ
Outstanding Hospitality
- Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ
Outstanding Bar
- Little Rituals, Phoenix, AZ
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
- Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ
- Flavia Briones, Barista Del Barrio, Tucson, AZ
- Pornsupak “Cat” Bunnag, Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ
- Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ
- Sam Greenhalgh, Forêt, Flagstaff, AZ
- Claudio Urciuoli, Source, Gilbert, AZ
Click here to view the full list.
