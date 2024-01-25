Watch Now
2024 James Beard Awards - Here's the Arizona semifinalists

Posted at 11:53 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 13:54:01-05

PHOENIX — The 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists have been announced and there are dozens of them from the Valley and Arizona.

The official nominees will be announced on April 3 and the award ceremony will take place on June 10.

Here is a list:

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas, Tempe and Phoenix, AZ

Emerging Chef

  • Roberto Centeno, Espiritu, Mesa, AZ 

Best New Restaurant

  • Ava Bakery, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

  • Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ 

Outstanding Hospitality

  • Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

Outstanding Bar

  • Little Rituals, Phoenix, AZ 

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK) 

  • Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ
  • Flavia Briones, Barista Del Barrio, Tucson, AZ
  • Pornsupak “Cat” Bunnag, Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ
  • Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ
  • Sam Greenhalgh, Forêt, Flagstaff, AZ
  • Claudio Urciuoli, Source, Gilbert, AZ

Click here to view the full list.

