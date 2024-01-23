Eight Arizona restaurants land on Yelp's 'top 100 restaurants to visit in 2024' list

PHOENIX — Eight Arizona restaurants have landed on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2024!

Tucson and Phoenix continue to live up to their reputation of being "foodie" towns with flavors all across the board! The Valley has three spots on the list while Tucson has four. One restaurant in Kingman also made the list.

See the full list below:

1. Tumerico: Tucson, Arizona

Tumerico

Yelpers calls Tumerico a great restaurant that just happens to be vegetarian. According to chef-owner Wendy Garcia, her goal for Tumerico was to offer traditional Mexican food but to make it vegetarian and vegan.

14. De Babel: Scottsdale, Arizona

De Babel is described as offering Middle Eastern cuisine with authentic taste and large portions at a reasonable price.

36. Worth Takeaway: Mesa, Arizona

YELP/AILEEN B.

Yelp says Worth Takeaway offers scratch-made sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls as well as housemade mac and cheese. Worth Takeaway also has an annual Halloween pop-up called Jim Bob's Burgers that celebrates the sitcom "Bob's Burgers."

39. Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe: Tucson, Arizona

Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe is described as a bright and homey Mexican cafe that offers enchiladas, chilaquiles, and a family atmosphere. Yelpers appreciated the cafe's little touches that show that no detail is ignored by the husband and wife team.

50. Baja Cafe: Tucson, Arizona

Baja Cafe is a destination spot for elevated breakfast dishes! Yelp says Baja Cafe goes through more than 375,000 eggs a year and often has at least an hour-long line for weekend breakfasts. Their creative dishes like 13 variations of eggs Benedict and Brioche Cinnamon Roll French Toast are fan favorites.

52. Cocina Madrigal: Phoenix, Arizona

Jared V/Yelp

Cocina Madrigal isn't a stranger to Yelp's Top 100 list, as it was ranked number one in 2022! The elevated Mexican food comes from the mind of Chef Leo Madrigal who is from Oaxaca, Mexico. It boasts a list of elevated comfort dishes with southwest flavors. Cocina Madrigal also has more than 3,000 five-star reviews showing that it is a Valley favorite!

68. La Chaiteria: Tucson, Arizona

La Chaiteria is described as a Latin-influenced cafe owned by James Beard Award semifinalist Wendy Garcia, who also owns this year's number-one restaurant, Tumerico. La Chaiteria offers traditional Mexican food as well, but includes meat-based cuisine like al pastor tacos, huevos rancheros, and Cuban tacos!

85. Sirens’ Cafe & Custom Catering, Kingman, Arizona

Sirens’ Cafe & Custom Catering is the only Arizona restaurant north of the Valley to make this year's list! It's the perfect spot for a quality sandwich if you're driving through Kingman and want to check out its historic downtown district. Yelpers say the sandwiches, as well as homemade soup and beer cheese, make it the perfect stop if you're doing some shopping and exploring in the area!