When will VAI Resort open? Officials give spring 2026 update on massive Glendale project

GLENDALE, AZ — ABC15 is continuing to track the progress of a much-anticipated, billion-dollar resort property and entertainment venue in Glendale.

What was once Crystal Lagoons, which broke ground in 2021 in Glendale, has since changed to an entertainment venue concept with hotel towers called VAI Resort.

The resort’s estimated opening date has changed multiple times since the massive project broke ground near State Farm Stadium.

RELATED: Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale reveals more on its themed rides & attractions

Resort officials previously anticipated a “late 2023 opening,” but, after that opening estimate passed, in 2024, Rian Kirkman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at VAI Resort, told ABC15 in an interview that the resort would begin opening in late 2025, with additional phases launching throughout the first half of 2026.

“The amphitheater will certainly be phase one, as well as that Amphitheater Tower,” shared Kirkman during that interview.

In spring 2025, they announced an estimated opening date for the resort in 2026.

However, in September 2025, VAI officials said they were "not ready to provide a specific opening date" and that they would expect to announce a specific date "approximately 9-12 months in advance of opening," signaling that the wait for the resort could be even longer.

In April 2026, Rian Kirkman, SVP of Marketing, conveyed a similar sentiment to ABC15, stating that once VAI Resort has an official opening date, they will announce it several months in advance.

We will announce our opening approximately 9 months prior to our opening date.

Adjacent to VAI Resort is the development for the upcoming Mattel Adventure Park.

The toy manufacturing and entertainment company is expected to feature themed attractions based on Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Barbie, and other recognizable brands.

The adventure park has also experienced several opening date changes and was once anticipated to open in 2025.

As of April 2026, there has been no new updates according to officials regarding Mattel Adventure Park's opening.

Spanning from a pizza joint and Italian restaurant to a Champagne and cocktail lounge, and a steakhouse— Officials have shared some renderings with us of various expected areas within the resort.

“The Steakhouse is a place where the elegance of the past meets the culinary excellence of today, offering an unforgettable journey through the golden era of Hollywood, and every guest can shine in their own light,” stated VAI Resort on its website regarding the steakhouse.

VAI Resort Rendering of the Steakhouse's Main Dining area

Sunset view rendering of the Steakhouse.

VAI Resort Rendering view of the Steakhouse with sunset.

The resort is said to have Brooklyn-style pizzeria.

VAI Resort Rendering: Italian Pizza Counter

VAI Resort describes its Italian restaurant as a heartfelt tribute to Italy's timeless charm and culinary heritage, blending traditional flavors with contemporary elegance.

VAI Resort Rendering: Italian Outdoor Wine Garden

According to the resort’s website, this lounge “is a hideaway where whispers of a fairy's garden dance in the night, and you are treated to an unforgettable journey in good taste.”