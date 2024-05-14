Watch Now
Grupo Frontera to bring the ‘Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada’ tour to Phoenix

The concert will take place at Footprint Center this summer
This monthly "Things To Do" special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.
Grupo Frontera
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 13:31:46-04

PHOENIX — Get ready to sing “quédate bebé,” Grupo Frontera is coming to the Valley this summer!

The ‘Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada’ tour kicks off in August in Las Vegas and will stop in Phoenix on the 3rd.

The band is known for their hits Quédate bebé, Di Que Sí, No Se Va, No Sé Qué Pasó, El Amor de Su Vida, and song collaborations that include Bad Bunny, Morat, Grupo Marca Registrada, Carin León and others.

You can learn more about the rising regional Mexican group from Texas, right here.

WHAT TO KNOW

  • Concert date: Saturday, August 3.
  • Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
  • Tickets:
    • Presale starts on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
    • Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com

ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Childish Gambino, Fuerza Regida, Peso Pluma, Chris Brown, Usher, AJR, Jennifer Lopez, Jhené Aiko and more!

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

