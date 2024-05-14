Grupo Frontera to bring the ‘Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada’ tour to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Get ready to sing “quédate bebé,” Grupo Frontera is coming to the Valley this summer!

The ‘Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada’ tour kicks off in August in Las Vegas and will stop in Phoenix on the 3rd.

The band is known for their hits Quédate bebé, Di Que Sí, No Se Va, No Sé Qué Pasó, El Amor de Su Vida, and song collaborations that include Bad Bunny, Morat, Grupo Marca Registrada, Carin León and others.

Grupo Frontera is one of the hottest names in Latin American music right now, coming off a whirlwind few years of performing on some of the world’s biggest stages.The group shows @ABCMireya where they recorded their new album in the latest episode of #Nightline streaming on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/dK0sD1Egv0 — Nightline (@Nightline) May 13, 2024

You can learn more about the rising regional Mexican group from Texas, right here.

WHAT TO KNOW



Concert date: Saturday, August 3.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

Tickets:

Presale starts on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com



ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Childish Gambino, Fuerza Regida, Peso Pluma, Chris Brown, Usher, AJR, Jennifer Lopez, Jhené Aiko and more!

