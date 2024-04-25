Carin León announces ‘Boca Chueca Tour 2024’ with a stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Carin León is bringing his ‘Boca Chueca Tour’ to the Valley!



“Embarking on this tour is an exhilarating opportunity to share my new music with fans throughout North America and Europe alike. Taking my songs and the vibrant essence of Música Mexicana to a global stage is truly an honor,” said Carin León in a news release sent to ABC15.

Some of the biggest hits of the Regional Mexican artist include: La boda del Huitlacoche, Primera Cita, Según Quién, No Es Por Acá, El Tóxico and more.

León previously performed in the Valley back in September as part of his “Colmillo de Leche” tour.

The artist will be in the Valley soon for another performance, he’ll be opening for the Rolling Stones at State Farm Stadium on May 7.

León has created a new milestone in his career with the artistic Country & Regional Mexican crossover in the music industry that include the song ‘The One’ with Kane Brown and even singing with Walker Hayes.

IF YOU GO



Concert date: Thursday, September 12.

Venue: Footprint Center [ 201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix Tickets

Presales begin Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Fans can register and sign up for early access at carinleonlive.com Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at carinleonlive.com



