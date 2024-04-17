Watch Now
Fuerza Regida adds second Phoenix concert date after sold-out Footprint Center show

Tickets go sale soon for the Valley stop of the ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour’
Jesus Ortiz Paz (JOP), of Fuerza Regida.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 14:03:56-04

PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida will have TWO Valley shows as part of the ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour!’

After selling out their June 22nd show at Footprint Center, the band added a second date for the following night.

Tickets for the second Phoenix date go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com

Last October, the band performed at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for their previous tour. Fuerza Regida is known for their hits such as Una Cerveza, TQM, Bebé Dame, Igualito a mi Apá and other songs that have fueled the Mexican corridos movement.

ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Peso Pluma, Chris Brown, Usher, AJR, Jennifer Lopez, Jhené Aiko and more!

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Read more about it right here.

