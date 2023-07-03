MAP: 2023 police shootings in the Valley; when and where they happened

PHOENIX — The number of police shootings in the Phoenix metro area continues to climb this year.

So far in 2023, police shootings across the Valley are slightly above average compared to the past few years.

As of July 1, there have been 35 reported law enforcement-involved shootings in the Phoenix metro (including the city of Maricopa), according to ABC15's tracking.

No officers have been killed, however, a total of eight officers were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries.

There have been 21 people killed and eight injured during these specific shootings.

Looking at the end of June in previous years' media reports, the following number of shootings:



2022 - 30

2021 - 32

2020 - 24

2019 - 24

View the interactive map of police shootings so far this year below:

On June 28, there were two separate shootings in a single day. One happened in the city of Maricopa and the other was in Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

In a span of six days, from March 2-8, there were five shootings in Phoenix, one involving the Department of Public Safety and the others involving the Phoenix Police Department.

OTHER POLICE SHOOTINGS IN 2023:

AVONDALE: Body camera video shows deadly shooting of teenager involving police

GOODYEAR/BUCKEYE: One dead after police involved in shooting near 75th and Southern avenues

APACHE JUNCTION: Man rams Pinal County Sheriff's vehicle, dies in deputy shooting

GUADALUPE: Man dead after MCSO deputy-involved shooting

TEMPE: Alleged shoplifter dies after being shot by police near Priest Dr and Elliot Rd

SCOTTSDALE: Police shoot, kill armed individual near Hayden and McDowell roads

CHANDLER: Man dead following police shooting near Alma School and Warner roads Wednesday

SURPRISE: One dead after shooting involving police near Litchfield and Bell roads

MESA: Officers involved in shooting near Alma School Road and University Drive