Phoenix police involved in shooting near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police were involved in a shooting at a bus station early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred before 5 a.m. near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw numerous police vehicles and yellow tape surrounding the bus station.

Police confirm no officers were injured. There is no word yet on other injuries or what led to the shooting.

This is the fourth police shooting involving Phoenix officers in a stretch of five days. A shooting near 35th and Southern avenues on March 4 resulted in no injuries, a shooting on March 5 near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard left an armed man dead, and a shooting on March 6 also left a man dead near 43rd and Southern avenues.