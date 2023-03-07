Watch Now
Person "down" following shooting involving Phoenix PD near 43rd Ave and Southern

A person is "down" after a Phoenix police involved shooting in Laveen.
Police shooting in Laveen near 43rd Avenue and Southern 3-6-2023
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 06, 2023
LAVEEN, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving its officers.

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, south of Southern Avenue, for an unknown call.

AERIAL VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Phoenix police involved in shooting in Laveen

Officials say a "suspect" is down. No other details have been released.

Today's shooting involving Phoenix PD marks the third one in three days.

