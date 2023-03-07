Person "down" following shooting involving Phoenix PD near 43rd Ave and Southern

LAVEEN, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving its officers.

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, south of Southern Avenue, for an unknown call.

AERIAL VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Phoenix police involved in shooting in Laveen

Officials say a "suspect" is down. No other details have been released.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to learn more information.

Today's shooting involving Phoenix PD marks the third one in three days.