Person "down" following shooting involving Phoenix PD near 43rd Ave and Southern

LAVEEN, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving its officers.
Just before 6 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, south of Southern Avenue, for an unknown call.
Phoenix police involved in shooting in Laveen
Officials say a "suspect" is down. No other details have been released.
Today's shooting involving Phoenix PD marks the third one in three days.