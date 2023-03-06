Watch Now
Person is 'down' after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

It is currently unclear if any officers were injured
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 05, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting in west Phoenix near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard Sunday night.

Officials say that a person is "down."

It is currently unclear if any officers were injured.

This is the second police-involved shooting in two days. On Saturday, police shot at a man near 35th and Southern avenues who was allegedly shoplifting. That man was not injured.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

