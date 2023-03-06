Person is 'down' after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting in west Phoenix near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard Sunday night.

Officials say that a person is "down."

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Officers are code 4, suspect is down. There are no outstanding suspects. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/9Pphx3azmx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 6, 2023

It is currently unclear if any officers were injured.

This is the second police-involved shooting in two days. On Saturday, police shot at a man near 35th and Southern avenues who was allegedly shoplifting. That man was not injured.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.