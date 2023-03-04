Watch Now
Shooting involving Phoenix police under investigation near 35th and Southern Avenues

phoenix police crime tape
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 13:43:53-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting involving officers near 35th and Southern Avenues Saturday morning.

Police say no officers were hurt, but it is not known if anyone else was hurt in this shooting.

They are asking the public to avoid the area because it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc15.com for more updates.

