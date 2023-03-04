Shooting involving Phoenix police under investigation near 35th and Southern Avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting involving officers near 35th and Southern Avenues Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police is actively working an Officer Involved Shooting near 35th and Southern Avenues. The scene is active so please avoid the area. The are no injuries to officers. PIO will be enroute. pic.twitter.com/aLdnn3ZtZk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 4, 2023

Police say no officers were hurt, but it is not known if anyone else was hurt in this shooting.

They are asking the public to avoid the area because it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc15.com for more updates.