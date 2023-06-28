Man rams Pinal County Sheriff's vehicle, dies in deputy shooting

A man is dead after a shooting involving Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened near Southern Avenue and Tomahawk Road around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say Apache Junction police and PCSO deputies attempted to stop a man during a domestic violence incident, recklessly driving a motor home in Apache Junction.
Police say the man rammed a marked PCSO vehicle and returned to his home to barricade himself in.
According to officials, man was seen armed with a knife and a handgun.
The man allegedly began to fire at deputies from inside a detached garage. That is when officials say the deputy shooting occurred.
Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, according to officials.
The public is asked to avoid the area of Acacia Road and Southern Avenue as the investigation continues.
The investigation remains ongoing.