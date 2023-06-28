Car break-in suspect killed by police after shooting officer in Maricopa, officials say

MARICOPA, AZ — A police officer and a suspect were shot amid a police investigation early Wednesday morning in Maricopa. The suspect has since died from his injuries.

According to Maricopa city officials, the incident started around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to reports of three people breaking into vehicles near Honeycutt and Hartman roads. The person who reported the break-ins told officers they were following the suspects until one of the suspects threatened them with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, the three suspects fled in different directions, including two who hopped a fence and went toward Gila River Reservation land.

Officials say one of the suspects fired a gun at the officers, hitting one officer, who is said to be in stable condition.

A second officer returned fire and shot one of the suspects. That suspect has since died.

Two other suspects were taken into custody, including one who is said to be a minor.

The shooting, which occurred on reservation land, will be investigated by the FBI, officials say.

Maricopa officials say they have been investigating recent car thefts in the city. It's unclear if these break-ins are related to those thefts.

No further information was immediately available.