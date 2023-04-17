Watch Now
'Suspect' hospitalized after Scottsdale officer-involved shooting near Hayden and McDowell roads

Posted at 7:27 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 22:29:48-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A "suspect" has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting near Hayden and McDowell roads Sunday evening.

Officials say that this is an isolated incident.

Although there is no ongoing threat to the community, officials ask that nearby residents stay away from the area at this time.

Officials say Scottsdale officers who were involved are "okay."

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

