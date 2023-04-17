'Suspect' hospitalized after Scottsdale officer-involved shooting near Hayden and McDowell roads

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A "suspect" has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting near Hayden and McDowell roads Sunday evening.

Officials say that this is an isolated incident.

Although there is no ongoing threat to the community, officials ask that nearby residents stay away from the area at this time.

Officials say Scottsdale officers who were involved are "okay."

No further information is immediately available.

