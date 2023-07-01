Watch Now
PD: Officer, suspect hospitalized after shooting near 32nd and Washington streets

Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 19:34:31-04

PHOENIX — An officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital after a shooting near 32nd and Washington streets Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened when officers were investigating a burglary call.

An officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was shot and is in critical condition, according to officials.

It is unknown if the officer was shot.

ABC15 ground footage shows a large police presence outside of a storage facility.

All westbound traffic along Washington Street is closed due to this incident.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

