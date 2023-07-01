PD: Officer, suspect hospitalized after shooting near 32nd and Washington streets

PHOENIX — An officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital after a shooting near 32nd and Washington streets Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened when officers were investigating a burglary call.

An officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was shot and is in critical condition, according to officials.

It is unknown if the officer was shot.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 30th Street and Washington Street. One officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/Gl3qpKYrsq — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 1, 2023

ABC15 ground footage shows a large police presence outside of a storage facility.

All westbound traffic along Washington Street is closed due to this incident.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.