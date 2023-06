PHOENIX — Phoenix police confirm they are at the scene of a shooting involving officers Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Phx PD is working an officer involved shooting that occurred near 19th Ave and Buckeye Rd. pic.twitter.com/OvPLR53S6y — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 29, 2023

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if there are any injuries.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.