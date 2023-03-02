Watch Now
DPS involved in shooting near 24th Dr and Thomas in Phoenix

We're working to gather more information.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 19:56:18-05

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were reportedly involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Phoenix.

According to DPS, the incident took place near 24th Drive and Thomas Road, just east of Interstate 17, around 3:40 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No troopers were hurt in the incident.

There are no additional details on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

