DPS involved in shooting near 24th Dr and Thomas in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were reportedly involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Phoenix.

According to DPS, the incident took place near 24th Drive and Thomas Road, just east of Interstate 17, around 3:40 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No troopers were hurt in the incident.

There are no additional details on what led up to the shooting.

